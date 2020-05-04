As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release how many deaths by town.

As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.

MASSACHUSETTS

ANDOVER

Total cases: 177

Deaths: 10

GROVELAND

Total cases: 13

Deaths: 0

HAVERHILL 

Total cases: 633

Deaths: 17

LAWRENCE 

Total cases: 1,856

Deaths: 80

METHUEN 

Total cases: 618

Deaths: 29

NORTH ANDOVER

Total cases: 200

Deaths: 10

NEW HAMPSHIRE 

ATKINSON

Cases: 14

DANVILLE

Cases: 15

DERRY

Cases: 226

HAMPSTEAD

Cases: 22

KINGSTON

Cases: 10

LONDONDERRY

Cases: 82

NEWTON

Cases: 14

PELHAM

Cases: 30

PLAISTOW

Cases: 19

SALEM

Cases: 173

SANDOWN

Cases: 19

WINDHAM

Cases: 30

