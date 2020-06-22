As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release how many deaths by town.

As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.

MASSACHUSETTS

ANDOVER

Total cases: 305

Deaths: 48

GROVELAND 

Total cases: 34

Deaths: 0

HAVERHILL

Total cases: 1,167

Deaths: 61

LAWRENCE (As of Saturday)

Total cases: 3,472

Deaths: 127

METHUEN (As of Saturday)

Total cases: 983

Deaths: 57

NORTH ANDOVER

Total cases: 340

Deaths: 35

NEW HAMPSHIRE 

ATKINSON

Cases: 25

DANVILLE

Cases: 16

DERRY

Cases: 329

HAMPSTEAD

Cases: 44

KINGSTON

Cases: 16

LONDONDERRY

Cases: 162

NEWTON

Cases: 27

PELHAM

Cases: 57

PLAISTOW

Cases: 40

SALEM

Cases: 270

SANDOWN

Cases: 35

WINDHAM

Cases: 44

