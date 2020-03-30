North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%.