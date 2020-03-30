As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts by community daily throughout the crisis.
As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
The state Department of Health and Human Safety breaks down how many cases are in each county. There are 314 total cases in the state, and 116 cases in Rockingham County. There have been 45 hospitalizations and three deaths, according to DHHS.
MASSACHUSETTS
ANDOVER
Total cases: 15
Increase: 4
The first case of the coronavirus was reported on March 15, that number has risen by 14 since that time. Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said all of those who have been infected with the virus in town are following the appropriate protocols and are being monitored.
GROVELAND
Total cases: 7
Increase: 0
There have been no new cases in the last day.
HAVERHILL
Total cases: 46
Increase: 3
One is a nonresident who works for Haverhill Public Schools but lives in New Hampshire; 45 are residents. Mayor James Fiorentini said one person with underlying conditions is hospitalized and the rest of those with the virus are at home.
LAWRENCE
Total cases: 132
Increase: 19
Mayor Dan Rivera said the numbers are growing substantially in the city because the state is finally getting caught up on testing. Early on, he said, people with the virus were sent home without testing and they are getting tested now. He added that those who are newly positive are following doctors’ and public health officials’ orders.
METHUEN
Total cases: 52
Increase: 8
Mayor Neil Perry said the virus is affecting all age ranges in the city somewhat proportionately.
NORTH ANDOVER
Total: 18
Increase: 5
So far, at least three residents who were infected with the coronavirus have been released from quarantine, according to Public Health Nurse Caroline Ibbitson.