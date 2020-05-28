Tracking Coronavirus
As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release how many deaths by town.
As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.
MASSACHUSETTS
ANDOVER
Total cases: 290
Deaths: 35
GROVELAND
Total cases: 28
Deaths: 0
HAVERHILL
Total cases: 1,066
Deaths: 54
LAWRENCE
Total cases: 3,000
Deaths: 117
METHUEN
Total cases: 900
Deaths: 50
NORTH ANDOVER
Total cases: 311
Deaths: 31
NEW HAMPSHIRE
ATKINSON
Cases: 23
DANVILLE
Cases: 16
DERRY
Cases: 308
HAMPSTEAD
Cases: 42
KINGSTON
Cases: 14
LONDONDERRY
Cases: 139
NEWTON
Cases: 14
PELHAM
Cases: 51
PLAISTOW
Cases: 35
SALEM
Cases: 239
SANDOWN
Cases: 28
WINDHAM
Cases: 38