As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release the number of deaths by town.

As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.

MASSACHUSETTS

ANDOVER (as of June 5)

Total cases: 299

Deaths: 48

GROVELAND

Total cases: 30

Deaths: 0

HAVERHILL

Total cases: 1,123

Deaths: 56

LAWRENCE (as of June 6)

Total cases: 3,269

Deaths: 120

METHUEN (as of June 5)

Total cases: 944

Deaths: 52

NORTH ANDOVER (as of June 5)

Total cases: 332

Deaths: 34

NEW HAMPSHIRE

ATKINSON

Cases: 24

DANVILLE

Cases: 16

DERRY

Cases: 50+

HAMPSTEAD

Cases: 42

KINGSTON

Cases: 14

LONDONDERRY

Cases: 151

NEWTON

Cases: 25

PELHAM

Cases: 55

PLAISTOW

Cases: 37

SALEM

Cases: 265

SANDOWN

Cases: 33

WINDHAM

Cases: 41

