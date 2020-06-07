As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release the number of deaths by town.
As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com.
MASSACHUSETTS
ANDOVER (as of June 5)
Total cases: 299
Deaths: 48
GROVELAND
Total cases: 30
Deaths: 0
HAVERHILL
Total cases: 1,123
Deaths: 56
LAWRENCE (as of June 6)
Total cases: 3,269
Deaths: 120
METHUEN (as of June 5)
Total cases: 944
Deaths: 52
NORTH ANDOVER (as of June 5)
Total cases: 332
Deaths: 34
NEW HAMPSHIRE
ATKINSON
Cases: 24
DANVILLE
Cases: 16
DERRY
Cases: 50+
HAMPSTEAD
Cases: 42
KINGSTON
Cases: 14
LONDONDERRY
Cases: 151
NEWTON
Cases: 25
PELHAM
Cases: 55
PLAISTOW
Cases: 37
SALEM
Cases: 265
SANDOWN
Cases: 33
WINDHAM
Cases: 41