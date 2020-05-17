As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release how many deaths by town.

As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.

MASSACHUSETTS

ANDOVER

Total cases: 248

Deaths: 14

GROVELAND

Total cases: 25

Deaths: 0

HAVERHILL

Total cases: 985

Deaths: 44

LAWRENCE

Total cases: 2,259

Deaths: 101

METHUEN

Total cases: 789

Deaths: 37

NORTH ANDOVER

Total cases: 259

Deaths: 24

NEW HAMPSHIRE

ATKINSON

Cases: 18

DANVILLE

Cases: 30

DERRY

Cases: 294

HAMPSTEAD

Cases: 35

KINGSTON

Cases: 13

LONDONDERRY

Cases: 106

NEWTON

Cases: 17

PELHAM

Cases: 49

PLAISTOW

Cases: 30

SALEM

Cases: 211

SANDOWN

Cases: 28

WINDHAM

Cases: 37

