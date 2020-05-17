As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release how many deaths by town.
As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.
MASSACHUSETTS
ANDOVER
Total cases: 248
Deaths: 14
GROVELAND
Total cases: 25
Deaths: 0
HAVERHILL
Total cases: 985
Deaths: 44
LAWRENCE
Total cases: 2,259
Deaths: 101
METHUEN
Total cases: 789
Deaths: 37
NORTH ANDOVER
Total cases: 259
Deaths: 24
NEW HAMPSHIRE
ATKINSON
Cases: 18
DANVILLE
Cases: 30
DERRY
Cases: 294
HAMPSTEAD
Cases: 35
KINGSTON
Cases: 13
LONDONDERRY
Cases: 106
NEWTON
Cases: 17
PELHAM
Cases: 49
PLAISTOW
Cases: 30
SALEM
Cases: 211
SANDOWN
Cases: 28
WINDHAM
Cases: 37