As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release how many deaths by town.
As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.
MASSACHUSETTS
ANDOVER
Total cases: 309
Deaths: 50
GROVELAND
Total cases: 34
Deaths: 0
HAVERHILL
Total cases: 1,188
Deaths: 61
LAWRENCE
Total cases: 3,536
Deaths: 129
METHUEN
Total cases: 992
Deaths: 60
NORTH ANDOVER
Total cases: 342
Deaths: 35
NEW HAMPSHIRE
ATKINSON
Cases: 26
DANVILLE
Cases: 17
DERRY
Cases: 333
HAMPSTEAD
Cases: 47
KINGSTON
Cases: 16
LONDONDERRY
Cases: 167
NEWTON
Cases: 27
PELHAM
Cases: 58
PLAISTOW
Cases: 40
SALEM
Cases: 268
SANDOWN
Cases: 35
WINDHAM
Cases: 43