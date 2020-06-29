As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release how many deaths by town.

As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.

MASSACHUSETTS

ANDOVER 

Total cases: 309

Deaths: 50

GROVELAND 

Total cases: 34

Deaths: 0

HAVERHILL 

Total cases: 1,188

Deaths: 61

LAWRENCE

Total cases: 3,536

Deaths: 129

METHUEN 

Total cases: 992

Deaths: 60

NORTH ANDOVER

Total cases: 342

Deaths: 35

NEW HAMPSHIRE 

ATKINSON

Cases: 26

DANVILLE

Cases: 17

DERRY

Cases: 333

HAMPSTEAD

Cases: 47

KINGSTON

Cases: 16

LONDONDERRY

Cases: 167

NEWTON

Cases: 27

PELHAM

Cases: 58

PLAISTOW

Cases: 40

SALEM

Cases: 268

SANDOWN

Cases: 35

WINDHAM

Cases: 43

