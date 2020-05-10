As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release how many deaths by town.

As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.

MASSACHUSETTS

ANDOVER

Total cases: 220

Deaths: 14

GROVELAND

Total cases: 20

Deaths: 0

HAVERHILL

Total cases: 898

Deaths: 22

LAWRENCE

Total cases: 2,274

Deaths: 95

METHUEN

Total cases: 685

Deaths: 32

NORTH ANDOVER 

Total cases: 244

Deaths: 15

NEW HAMPSHIRE 

ATKINSON

Cases: 15

DANVILLE

Cases: 14

DERRY

Cases: 244

HAMPSTEAD

Cases: 28

KINGSTON

Cases: 11

LONDONDERRY

Cases: 91

NEWTON

Cases: 16

PELHAM

Cases: 44

PLAISTOW

Cases: 23

SALEM

Cases: 191

SANDOWN

Cases: 23

WINDHAM

Cases: 33

 

