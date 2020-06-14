As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release the number of deaths by town.
As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website
MASSACHUSETTS
ANDOVER
Total cases: 300
Deaths: 48
GROVELAND
Total cases: 32
Deaths: 0
HAVERHILL
Total cases: 1,155
Deaths: 59
LAWRENCE (as of June 11)
Total cases: 3,374
Deaths: 124
METHUEN (as of June 12)
Total cases: 964
Deaths: 55
NORTH ANDOVER (as of June 13)
Total cases: 338
Deaths: 35
NEW HAMPSHIRE
ATKINSON
Cases: 24
DANVILLE
Cases: 16
DERRY
Cases: 50+
HAMPSTEAD
Cases: 43
KINGSTON
Cases: 14
LONDONDERRY
Cases: 157
NEWTON
Cases: 26
PELHAM
Cases: 56
PLAISTOW
Cases: 39
SALEM
Cases: 268
SANDOWN
Cases: 34
WINDHAM
Cases: 42