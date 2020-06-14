As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release the number of deaths by town.

As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.

MASSACHUSETTS

ANDOVER 

Total cases: 300

Deaths: 48

GROVELAND

Total cases: 32

Deaths: 0

HAVERHILL

Total cases: 1,155

Deaths: 59

LAWRENCE (as of June 11)

Total cases: 3,374

Deaths: 124

METHUEN (as of June 12)

Total cases: 964

Deaths: 55

NORTH ANDOVER (as of June 13)

Total cases: 338

Deaths: 35

NEW HAMPSHIRE

ATKINSON

Cases: 24

DANVILLE

Cases: 16

DERRY

Cases: 50+

HAMPSTEAD

Cases: 43

KINGSTON

Cases: 14

LONDONDERRY

Cases: 157

NEWTON

Cases: 26

PELHAM

Cases: 56

PLAISTOW

Cases: 39

SALEM

Cases: 268

SANDOWN

Cases: 34

WINDHAM

Cases: 42

