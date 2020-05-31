As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release the number of deaths by town.
As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.
MASSACHUSETTS
ANDOVER
Total cases: 292
Deaths: 45
GROVELAND
Total cases: 29
Deaths: 0
HAVERHILL
Total cases: 1,077
Deaths: 55
LAWRENCE
Total cases: 3,115
Deaths: 117
METHUEN (as of May 29; the city only publishes totals Monday to Friday)
Total cases: 910
Deaths: 51
NORTH ANDOVER
Total cases: 318
Deaths: 32
NEW HAMPSHIRE (cumulative positive cases as of May 30)
ATKINSON
Cases: 23
DANVILLE
Cases: 16
DERRY
Cases: 308
HAMPSTEAD
Cases: 42
KINGSTON
Cases: 14
LONDONDERRY
Cases: 142
NEWTON
Cases: 22
PELHAM
Cases: 53
PLAISTOW
Cases: 36
SALEM
Cases: 241
SANDOWN
Cases: 28
WINDHAM
Cases: 39