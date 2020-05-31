As the coronavirus — COVID-19 — rapidly spreads across the region and beyond, The Eagle-Tribune will track local cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by community daily throughout the crisis. Please note that New Hampshire does not release the number of deaths by town.

As cases are reported throughout the day, these numbers will be updated on our website, eagletribune.com. Check back frequently for the most up-to-date information.

MASSACHUSETTS

ANDOVER

Total cases: 292

Deaths: 45

GROVELAND

Total cases: 29

Deaths: 0

HAVERHILL

Total cases: 1,077

Deaths: 55

LAWRENCE 

Total cases: 3,115

Deaths: 117

METHUEN (as of May 29; the city only publishes totals Monday to Friday)

Total cases: 910

Deaths: 51

NORTH ANDOVER 

Total cases: 318

Deaths: 32

NEW HAMPSHIRE (cumulative positive cases as of May 30)

ATKINSON

Cases: 23

DANVILLE

Cases: 16

DERRY

Cases: 308

HAMPSTEAD

Cases: 42

KINGSTON

Cases: 14

LONDONDERRY

Cases: 142

NEWTON

Cases: 22

PELHAM

Cases: 53

PLAISTOW

Cases: 36

SALEM

Cases: 241

SANDOWN

Cases: 28

WINDHAM

Cases: 39

 

Tags

Recommended for you