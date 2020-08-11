ANDOVER — A tractor trailer carrying frozen french fries burst into flames Monday after running over a mattress that got caught in its wheel and brake area on Interstate 495.
Andover Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 6:44 p.m. after several motorists on I-495 called in the fire, which took place in the southbound lane close to the Andover cloverleaf, according to a press release from Andover Fire Rescue.
The Tewksbury, Lawrence and North Andover fire departments assisted in extinguishing the blaze, which officials say was tricky to put out.
“Due to the fire's location on the highway, there was no available water supply and fire trucks had to shuttle water from the nearest fire hydrant located off of the highway in order to extinguish the fire,” according to the statement.
It was put out around 7:55 p.m., requiring about 4,000 gallons of water to extinguish.
While the trailer and french fry shipment were destroyed, the tractor was saved. No one was injured.
"This was an extensive fire with an added layer of coordination and complexity since there wasn't a fire hydrant at the immediate scene," Andover Fire Rescue Chief Michael Mansfield said in a statement. "Andover fire did a great job today, and I'm grateful for the other departments who were able to provide coverage during the blaze."