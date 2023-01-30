LAWRENCE — State police are urging drivers to see alternate routes after a tractor-trailer rollover in the northbound lanes on Interstate 495 north.
The middle and right lanes of the highway were closed just before 3 p.m.
"Seek alternative travel routes," state police advised in a tweet.
It was not immediately clear if injuries occurred in the rollover, which occurred just off the Route 114 exit.
Troopers are on scene investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.