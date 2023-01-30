LAWRENCE — State police are urging drivers to see alternate routes after a tractor-trailer rollover in the northbound lanes on Interstate 495 north.

The middle and right lanes of the highway were closed just before 3 p.m. 

"Seek alternative travel routes," state police advised in a tweet. 

It was not immediately clear if injuries occurred in the rollover, which occurred just off the Route 114 exit. 

Troopers are on scene investigating.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you