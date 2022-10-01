METUHEN — The Methuen Exchange Club continued an eight-year tradition earlier this month by donating 160 backpacks to St. Ann’s Home and School.
The school aims to provide care and education to children and young adults with serious emotional, behavioral and mental health challenges, as well as learning disabilities.
Members of the Exchange Club and St. Ann’s were joined at a ceremony by city police and other donors, including Michaud Insurance, Aspen Environmental and Atkinson residents Paul and Marie Guy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.