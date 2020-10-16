Traffic stop results in drug trafficking arrest in Lawrence 

LAWRENCE — Police seized illegal drugs, cash and knives after a driver failed to use his turn signal, capturing the attention of an officer on duty, police said.
Miguel Fernandez, 47, of 72 Tremont St., Lawrence, was arrested and charged with trafficking class B and E substances, cocaine and Suboxone, and illegal possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, after the noontime stop Thursday at Lake and Washington streets, police said.
At the wheel of a red 2009 Acura MDX, Fernandez passed Officer Leo Silvera and then abruptly turned left onto Washington Street without using his turn signal, according to a police report.
Fernandez then pulled over quickly and parked on top of a sidewalk "once again failing to signal," Silvera said.
Silvera said Fernandez appeared nervous, "visibly shaking and sweating" as he questioned him. Another officer later saw Fernandez reaching into his pockets and throwing things out of the driver's side of the car, according to police.
Police recovered numerous glassine bags with a white, rocky substance consistent with cocaine, as well as strips of Suboxone, which were in a plastic grocery shopping bag "which was open and in plain view." A "large stash" of loose money was found in the car's console along with a prescription bottle with a clear substance, according to the report.
A black ZTE flip phone was also seized by police.
Silvera wrote that he had received prior tips from concerned citizens about drug dealing in the area.
In addition to his arrest, Fernandez was given a verbal warning for failing to use turn signals on a public way, police said.
