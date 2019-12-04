While Congress seems to be split down the middle on most issues -- Democrats on one side, Republicans on the other -- there is no such divide when it comes to Major League Baseball's plans to contract 42 minor league franchises, including the Lowell Spinners. Most on Capitol Hill are against the the plan.
Merrimack Valley Congresswoman Lori Trahan has become one of the most vocal politicians against the plan to end minor league baseball in 42 communities around the country, including her hometown of Lowell.
"She's been our champion," said Lowell Spinners owner Dave Heller, who met with Trahan and about 100 of her colleagues on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. "When Rep. Trahan first heard about this, she said she wanted to fight on our behalf. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is also on our side. There are Republicans equally upset and on our side."
Peter Nystrom, mayor of Norwich, Connecticut, a Republican, was not happy with news of the Connecticut Tigers being on baseball's list of cuts. The franchise signed a 10-year deal to play in the city-owned stadium.
The city recently upgraded the lights and heating and cooling system at the 6,000-seat facility, and it has budgeted $100,000 per year for improvements.
“I’m writing to every municipality affected by this,” Nystrom told The Associated Press. “These are community centers. Dodd Stadium is a community center. To me, this is a stab in the back.”