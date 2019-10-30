Congresswoman Lori Trahan admitted Wednesday that she used her husband's personal money to help finance the final days of her closely won election for the 3rd Congressional District in November 2018.
In a lengthy statement to The Eagle-Tribune, Trahan said she "didn't give much thought to what bank account to use," even though it is illegal for a spouse to donate more than $2,800 per election to a candidate.
She admitted that her husband, Dave, deposited $300,000 "from income Dave had earned to our joint checking account."
That money was then transferred to her campaign in March, June and August 2018.
"I now know that the way I contributed those funds constitute a gray area in campaign finance law," she said.
The admission comes the same day as the Boston Globe reported Trahan has spent nearly $200,000 in legal fees defending her campaign finance activities.
This past spring, the Campaign Legal Center, a Washington D.C.-based watchdog, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission suggesting that Trahan didn't have enough revenue and assets to cover the $300,000 in loans to her campaign, based on her personal financial disclosures filed with the clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives.
In April, the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust also accused Trahan of breaking campaign finance laws by making sizable loans to her campaign in the months ahead of the primary election. The conservative watchdog group based in Washington, D.C., asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate the source of the loans.
"Rep. Trahan’s repeated failure to properly disclose her assets was at best grossly negligent, and at worst a willful and deceitful effort to conceal those assets and campaign funding in direct violation of federal law," said Kendra Arnold, the group's executive director.
Specifically, Trahan said in her statement Wednesday that her husband "deposited $50,000 and $55,000 into our joint checking account before I filed my first and second quarterly reports in 2018, and in August (2018), he deposited an additional $200,000. I loaned money to my campaign in similar amounts from that joint checking account – $50,000 on March 31, $50,000 on June 30, and $200,000 on August 22. Later in the campaign, I used a home equity line of credit to loan my campaign an additional $71,000."
In reflecting on her methods she stated, "I could have done it differently. I could have dipped into open lines of credit on our homes, like I did for the last loan of $71,000, for all of the loans."
She said the couple had "$2 million in equity in our two homes, and a $700,000 line of credit available."
"Or I could have saved more of my Concire income (money from her company) to use on the campaign and used Dave’s income to cover all household expenses. But I never gave it much thought, because we had never structured our finances that way," she continued. "All of it – what I earned, what Dave earned – was our money, regardless of whether it was in my account, Dave’s account, or a joint account."
A spokesman for the Federal Elections Commission said he couldn't get into specifics on the case but that generally speaking, "any money that a candidate gives to his/her campaign has to be from personal funds of the candidate."
Moreover, he said, in the case of joint accounts, a campaign can use half of the amount in the joint account. The other half is considered to be the spouse's, he said, and is limited to $2,800 per election, whether a primary or general election.
This story is developing. Check eagletribune.com and tomorrow's print edition for updates.
Reporter Bill Kirk can be reached at bkirk@eagletribune.com.