METHUEN — In her quest to become state auditor, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, picked up major endorsements this week, including one from Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford.
“Diana DiZoglio is a champion for the communities she's represented at the State House over the past decade – never backing down from a fight to clean up the Merrimack River, protect women’s rights, or expand access to quality, affordable health care," Trahan said. "Her tireless commitment to delivering real results is rooted in her personal experience, one that she shares with so many working families in Massachusetts."
"As our next State Auditor, I know she’ll continue drawing on that experience and persistence to create a Commonwealth that works for all of us. I’m proud to endorse Diana for State Auditor of Massachusetts," Trahan said.
Along with the congresswoman's endorsement, DiZoglio received multiple other endorsements from Merrimack Valley state Senators, including Barry Finegold, D-Andover, John Cronin, D-Leominster, Anne Gobi, D-Spencer, Edward Kennedy, D-Lowell, and Michael Moore, D-Millbury.
Her state senate colleagues applauded her leadership in demanding accountability through her years as a public servant. Finegold also noted that her upbringing and education will lead her to utilize the office to support public institutions like schools.
“Diana knows that a quality education allows people to excel, to rise above their present circumstances to fulfill their natural human potential," Finegold said. "She knows it, because she lived it herself. From growing up in Lawrence and Methuen and attending public schools, to Middlesex Community College and a scholarship to Wellesley College, Diana is a model in how investments in education can lead to the greatest possible outcomes for people. I have been proud to be her colleague in the State Senate, and I am thrilled that someone with her passion, commitment and ability is running for State Auditor.”
DiZoglio is running against Chris Dempsey, a Democrat and transportation advocate, in the primary elections in September.