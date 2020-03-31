LAWRENCE — The coronavirus is taxing the resources of the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center – but help is on the way.
The emergency financing package recently approved by Congress includes a $92,833 grant to help the center treat coronavirus patients, according to Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford.
The $8.3 billion package also provides grants of $71,807 to the Lowell Community Health Center and $74,559 to Community Health Connections in Fitchburg, Trahan said.
“We are facing an unprecedented pandemic and our community health centers – as well as those who work in them – are on the front lines of our response. ... I’m working with my colleagues at the state and federal level to ensure more financial assistance is headed to the Third Congressional District. I will never stop advocating for the heroic work our community health centers undertake every day – during the current crisis and otherwise,” Trahan said.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center's main clinic is at 34 Haverhill St. Other sites are located at 150 Park St., 73A Winthrop Ave. and 700 Essex St.