HAVERHILL — Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Lowell, was the main speaker at the annual Women in Business Conference offered by the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday.
Trahan, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, was elected last November. Before she was sworn in to her current position, she co-founded a consulting firm, Concire, where she advised various companies on business strategy and how to create the right conditions for employees, especially women, to thrive.
Trahan's district, which encompasses most of the Merrimack Valley, includes Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, Andover and Lowell.
The discussion panel included Gerry Lynn Darcy, senior vice president for development of the Lupoli Companies; Melissa Sue Padilla, director of Cambridge College in Lawrence; Karen Frederick, chief executive officer of Community Teamwork; Kathleen Donovan, human resource business partner for National Grid; and Cheryl Goodwin, chief of staff, office of the president, Northern Essex Community College.
Dana DeFranco, president of Battle Grounds Coffee Co., was the moderator. The conference took place at Michael's Function Hall in Haverhill.