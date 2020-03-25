LOWELL — Congresswoman Lori Trahan will provide the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Trahan, D-Westford, will achieve this by hosting a "telephone town hall," in which people can access her presentation by calling 855-614-0157. Those with questions are advised to RSVP by visiting https://trahan.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=22.
Trahan will be joined by Dr. Zandra Kelly, chief medical officer of the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center; Bob Nelson, district director for the Small Business Administration; and Dr. Eric Dickson, president and chief executive officer of UMass Memorial Health Care.
Trahan and Nelson are expected to discuss the assistance that is available from federal agencies during the public health crisis. Kelly and Dickson will be talking about hospital capacities and other medical issues.