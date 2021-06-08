Trahan tours Methuen to tout importance of Head Start programs

METHUEN — Local leaders came to the city Tuesday to tout the importance of area childcare programs and continued federal investments to support them as Congresswoman Lori Trahan toured the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council's Methuen Head Start space.
Trahan was joined for the visit by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, Mayor Neil Perry and representatives from the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council, including Executive Director Evelyn Friedman, among others.
“Head Start plays a truly invaluable role in the community, providing a nurturing and stimulating environment that encourages learning and exploration,” DiZoglio said. “This federal investment will greatly help the incredible Methuen Head Start team in its continued mission to provide support services that both strengthen families and foster life-long learning.”
During the visit, the group met with the program's leadership team and Trahan and Campbell related their experiences as working mothers when speaking in support of childcare for working families and increases for salaries of childcare and early education providers.
“The success of Greater Lawrence Community Action Council’s Methuen Head Start site is key for so many families here in the city," Trahan said. "I’m proud that as funding from the relief package continues to work its way into our community, they and the families they serve are eligible for financial assistance.”
GLCAC serves approximately 500 children across their Methuen and Lawrence Head Start locations, providing health and mental health services, transportation, meals, family engagement, parent training and other services.
The program recently received a $5,882,634 federal Head Start grant through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Head Start. Trahan has long been a supporter of Head Start and has advocated for increased funding each year since taking office in 2019.