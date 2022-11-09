METHUEN — A small but mighty kitten is recovering at Nevins Farm, the Methuen location of the MSPCA, after being rescued from the wheel of a truck in Lawrence.
Shelter workers say the 4-week-old kitten was brought to Bulger Veterinary Hospital — led by lights and sirens of an emergency escort — the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4.
Lawrence Animal Control contacted a local towing company to help with the rescue.
The MSPCA got involved when doctors saw the extent of the male kitten’s injuries, deciding that the animal needed “an incredible amount of help to recover,” shelter workers said in a statement.
“(Lawrence Animal Control officers) were trying to trap the kitten and his siblings, to get them off the streets,” explained Meaghan O’Leary, director of operations at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen. “This little guy got scared and hid in the tire. No one could find him until they heard him crying. It was just so heartbreaking.”
She went on, “Our vets immediately cleaned him up, sutured a large wound on his leg, and bandaged his foot.”
There’s optimism that the leg can be saved, but the kitten will likely have some toes amputated.
Surgery was planned for this week, then placement in a foster home until he’s old enough to be adopted.
“It’s going to take him four to six weeks to recover from his surgery,” O’Leary said. “He’ll stay in foster care during that time, and we’ll change his bandages and check his foot regularly.”
Potential adopters should have the time to allow the kitten to acclimate to his new surroundings. Though minimal follow-up care is expected for his foot, the new caretaker should form a close relationship with a veterinarian.
The MSPCA is accepting donations to offset several thousand dollars in expected medical and care costs.
Adoption applications are online at mspca.org/nevinsadopt.
