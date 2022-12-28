Trash and recycling pick-up in Haverhill and in Methuen is delayed by one day this week in observance of the Christmas holiday. Monday’s pickup was on Tuesday, Tuesday’s pickup is on Wednesday, Wednesday’s pickup is on Thursday, Thursday’s pickup is on Friday, and Friday’s pickup is on Saturday.
City Hall in both Haverhill and Methuen will be closed Monday, Jan. 2. Haverhill’s trash/recycling pickup will also be delayed one day during New Year’s week while Methuen will be posting its New Year’s week pick-up schedule.
Haverhill residents can check their recycling calendar, which highlights holidays in yellow, indicating delays in trash pickup. If you don’t have a calendar, visit online at files4.revize.com/haverhillma/2022-Haverhill-Recycling-Calendar.pdf. The calendar will soon be updated to reflect the new year.
Registration for Wild Rover Race Series is now open
HAVERHILL — The 16th annual Wild Rover Series kicks off in person with Maria’s Frozen Shamrock 3-mile run Sunday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. in front of Maria’s Family Restaurant on Essex Street. This first race in the series will be followed by the Claddagh Pub 4-mile run on March 5 in Lawrence then on March 12 the Owen and Ollie’s Irish Clover 5-mile run in Dracut.
Entry fee is $40 per race (or $110 for all three) and includes medals, race bib, timing chip, an after party with hot food and beverages, and more. Custom T-shirts for the first 600 to register. A virtual series is offered as well. Wild Rover Series sweatshirts are available for $40 each. Commemorative craft beer/cocktail glasses are $10 each or $25 for all three event glasses. Post entry registration, if available, is $45 per runner.
Organizers will be awarding a $150 bar allowance at each race to the club or team that has the most entries. Series and individual entries (both in-person and virtual) will be counted towards the total. Note: Team or club name must be declared during registration.
To register or for more information, visit wildroverseries.com.
Curbside Christmas tree chipping to begin on Jan. 2
NORTH ANDOVER — Curbside Christmas tree chipping will begin on Jan. 2, 2023 and will run for two weeks.
Crews will follow the normal trash/recycle route. Please make sure that all decorations are removed, including the stand prior to bringing the tree to the street.
Don’t forget any lights, wires, screws or any other hazards. Trees will be chipped at the curb.
Merrimack Valley Chamber to hold networking breakfast
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking breakfast Friday, Jan. 13, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington St. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members. Includes coffee and a continental breakfast, and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register or for more information, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.