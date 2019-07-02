Ahead of the holiday weekend drivers are pumping more gas and business is booming, said Mason Nour, co-owner of the Wave gas station on Route 114 in Lawrence.
"We are the cheapest gas station around and we are going to keep (prices) the same for the Fourth of July, even though the market price has been going up the past few days," said Nick Nour, Mason's brother and co-owner of the business.
The national average for a gallon of gas currently is $2.73 — 12 cents lower than it was last year, according to the gas-tracking app, GasBuddy.
In Massachusetts a gallon of gas averages about $2.71 this week. In New Hampshire, it's about $2.60.
AAA is forecasting heavy traffic across the country. AAA predicts 48.9 million Americans have travel plans this week, the majority of whom — 41.4 million — are expected to drive to their destinations.
The Boston metro area, according to AAA rankings, will be the second worst place to be traveling if you have an aversion to heavy traffic.
“With record-level travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays around our major metros,” said Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at global mobility analytics company INRIX.
“Although travel times are expected to nominally increase throughout the week, hands down, Wednesday afternoon will be the worst time to be on the road,” he added.
Also, while driving remember is to be on the the lookout for motorcyclists. A large memorial ride is scheduled for Saturday morning involving hundreds of motorcyclists taking part in “The Ride for the Fallen Seven,” a tribute to the seven bikers who died in a tragic crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, in June.
Bikers will meet at staging locations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, according to the organizers. The groups will gather in Laconia, then travel north to Randolph.
As for the weather, it’s going to be sunny and hot, according to the National Weather Service.
Highs will range from 87 degrees to 89 degrees Thursday through Saturday in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. Saturday might cool off because of potential thunderstorms in the afternoon.
As the weekend winds down Sunday, skies will be sunny and the temperatures more mild, hovering around 79 degrees, the National Weather Service reports.