SALEM, Mass. — Attorneys will go before a judge early this fall to discuss a trial date for a Lawrence man accused of drugging, raping and murdering his grandniece, Precious Wallaces, 11, of Haverhill.
Miguel Rivera, 59, is held without bail on five charges: murder, rape of a child by force, aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14 and distribution of a class E substance to a minor.
The alleged crimes date back to Dec. 15, 2018, when police say Precious fell ill at his 233 Jackson St., Lawrence, apartment, slipped into a coma and later died in a Boston hospital.
Prior to the emergence of COVID-19, which forced court delays and closures, a tentative trial date for Rivera was set for Oct. 5.
Defense attorney John Morris, during a brief Salem Superior Court hearing Tuesday, said it was doubtful either the prosecution or defense would be ready to go to trial then.
The attorneys will now meet on Oct. 1 to discuss a trial date for Rivera.
The penalty for first-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A sixth-grader at the Consentino School in Haverhill, Precious died at a Boston hospital after she awoke ill in the middle of the night at Rivera's apartment, according to police.
Rivera regularly babysat the girl and her younger brother, according to authorities.
Her brother told an investigator that Rivera gave them red pills at bedtime and paid them to swallow the pills, according to court documents.
In addition to finding sperm cells, autopsy testing of the girl's body also revealed the presence of fentanyl, a manmade opioid, and amitriptyline, a medication that causes sleepiness, according to court documents.
DNA extracted from sperm cells found in Precious' body matched Rivera, according to authorities.
Police say Miguel Rivera admitted to flushing prescription pills down the toilet as Precious was in medical distress early on the morning of Dec.15.
Detectives said some 13 minutes passed between Rivera disposing of the sleeping pills and when he dialed 911 at 3:26 a.m.
