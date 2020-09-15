SALEM, Mass. — Trial dates were scheduled Monday for two men charged in local domestic violence murder cases.
Tony Ventura is accused of strangling to death Maria Morton, the 32-year-old mother of his two children, on Jan. 22, 2017 in the bedroom of their apartment at 305 Prospect St., Lawrence.
Investigators previously said Ventura made posts on Facebook admitting to family members he killed Morton.
Among the other discovery, or potential evidence, prosecutors have against Ventura are a recorded interview with Ventura himself, social media and cell phone records, reports from the state's Department of Children and Families and more, according to court papers.
His trial was scheduled for Jan. 26 with a final pre-trial conference on Jan. 5 in Salem Superior Court.
A May 17, 2021 trial date now looms for Emilio DeLarose, a Lawrence man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Wanda Rosa, in September 2016 at her Methuen apartment.
Police say DeLarosa choked Rosa while their 4-year-old son lay in bed next to her, pleading with him to stop.
DeLarosa spent a year on the run before being captured in Patterson, California, where he was living and working under another name.
Extensive court records show that DeLarosa had a lengthy pattern of domestic violence against Rosa. He previously served time in state prison for charges relating to kidnapping and assault against Rosa.
He remains held at Middleton Jail as his case moves through Salem Superior Court.
