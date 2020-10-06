Trial for Lawrence man accused of murdering grandniece pushed to 2021 

SALEM, Mass. — A criminal trial for a Lawrence man accused of drugging, raping and murdering his 11-year-old grandniece was previously scheduled to start Monday.
However, COVID-19, which forced court delays and closures, has pushed back trials for months.
As a result, Miguel Rivera is not expected to go on trial until sometime in early 2021, according to court records.
Miguel Rivera, 59, is held without bail on five charges: murder, rape of a child by force, aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14 and distribution of a class E substance to a minor.
The alleged crimes date back to Dec. 15, 2018, when police say Precious Wallaces, 11, fell ill at his 233 Jackson St., Lawrence, apartment, slipped into a coma and later died in a Boston hospital.
A court hearing was scheduled Monday to discuss a possible trial date. Attorneys asked for a continuance until Nov. 18 for a "trial assignment conference."
Per a Supreme Judicial Court order, criminal trials in superior court are not expected to get underway until early 2021.
A sixth-grader at the Consentino School in Haverhill, Precious died at a Boston hospital after she awoke ill in the middle of the night at Rivera's apartment, according to police.
Rivera regularly babysat the girl and her younger brother, according to authorities.
Her brother told an investigator that Rivera gave them red pills at bedtime and paid them to swallow the pills, according to court documents.
In addition to finding sperm cells, autopsy testing of the girl's body also revealed the presence of fentanyl, a manmade opioid, and amitriptyline, a medication that causes sleepiness, according to court documents.
DNA extracted from sperm cells found in Precious' body matched Rivera, according to authorities.
Police say Miguel Rivera admitted to flushing prescription pills down the toilet as Precious was in medical distress early on the morning of Dec.15.
Detectives said some 13 minutes passed between Rivera disposing of the sleeping pills and when he dialed 911 at 3:26 a.m.
The penalty for first-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
