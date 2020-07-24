Trial set for Lawrence man charged with impersonating a lawyer 

SALEM, MASS. — A Lawrence man accused of impersonating a lawyer and stealing money from his clients is scheduled to go on trial late this summer.
Homayoun Maali, 65, was indicted by a statewide grand jury in March 2019 on five counts of larceny involving false pretenses. He was then arraigned in Salem Superior Court, where his criminal case is pending.
Maali continues to represent himself in court, despite being accused of "unauthorized practice of law, or his promises to refer matters to actual attorneys," according to court papers.
He allegedly has four victims and owes them $34,000, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.
A court hearing was held to discuss a plea or potential resolution to the case. A prosecutor said if Maali were to plead guilty, the state would recommend a sentence of a year in jail, suspended for two years with two years probation.
Judge Salim Tabit, however, had concerns about the sentence and questioned Maali about whether he intended to plead guilty.
Maali, who has filed a petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, currently makes $1,200 a month through Social Security payments.
Following the brief hearing, the judge said he was leaving Maali's case on for a trial to start Sept. 8, with a final pretrial conference on Aug. 12 in Salem Superior Court.
The judge noted that due to coronavirus restrictions, which have included court shutdowns, trials are not expected to resume in Massachusetts courts until September. Maali's trial could face delays in the future due to this, the judge said.
Authorities said that over a four-year period, Maali "engaged in a scheme where he made false statements about his ability to assist victims with legal issues, including bankruptcy and immigration issues," according to court papers.
When consumers followed Maali’s instructions, they often wound up facing foreclosure or eviction proceedings instead of avoiding them, according to authorities.
Maali immigrated to the United States from Iran 40 years ago and is a naturalized U.S. citizen, according to investigators.
