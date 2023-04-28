ANDOVER — A tribute concert to the late composer Harold Shapero at 4 p.m. on Sunday abounds in musical connections local and national.
The free concert is at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road in Andover.
The Essex Chamber Music Players will highlight Shapero’s contemporary compositions including music set to the poems of Haverhill native John Greenleaf Whittier and his sister, Elizabeth Hussey Whittier, said Michael Finegold, the Essex group’s founder and artistic director.
The program also includes a piece Shapero created to honor his friend, the late composer Aaron Copland on his 80th birthday.
Sunday’s concert will feature internationally known musicians soprano Barbara Kilduff, tenor Frank Kelley, pianist Constantine Finehouse, cellist Sebastian Baverman and flutist Michael Finegold.
Shapero was a music educator and a founding member of the Brandeis University music department in 1951. He died in 2013.
His contributions to American classical music continue to be celebrated and studied by musicians and scholars today.
Register at https://templeemanuelofandover.shulcloud.com/form/ECMP.html
The Essex chamber group creates and presents new classical music along with musical treasures of the past.
For more information about the Essex Chamber Music Players, go to www.ecmp.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.