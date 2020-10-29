METHUEN —State troopers that specialize in capturing violent fugitives went to an Adelaide Avenue home on Wednesday night to arrest a man who repeatedly made deadly threats against a woman and police, according to a report.
Daniel Roldan, 31, threatened to shoot police if they attempted to serve him with a restraining order or arrest him, police said.
"See what happens when you pull me over. You are in for a big surprise," Roldan said to Detective Paul MacMillan on Wednesday, according to police.
MacMillan had contacted Roldan about serving him with a restraining order, according to the report.
"You'll never find me," Roldan replied to the detective, according to the report.
MacMillan said a woman reported to police Roldan repeatedly threatened her and called her "non-stop" from a blocked number. The woman said she was "terrified ... because he has a history of firearms charges and has served time in prison" and had made death threats against her and members of her family, according to the report.
MacMillan contacted troopers assigned to the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section. On Wednesday night, they, along with troopers on the state police SWAT team, went to an Adelaide Avenue home where police had tracked Roldan's cellphone, according to MacMillan's report.
He noted assistance from the "United States Secret Service" helped the investigators "pinpoint the exact location of where the phone was located."
A resident told police that Roldan was on the second floor of the home and gave police consent to enter the house.
"Roldan tried to hide in a closet when troopers made their way up the stairs," he wrote.
The troopers immediately took Roldan into custody, MacMillan said.
Roldan, who lives at 28 Summer St., Lawrence, was arrested and charged on a warrant for assault by means of a dangerous weapon, intimidation of a witness and threats to commit a crime.
He was held without bail at his arraignment in Lawrence District Court Thursday. A court hearing will be held in the near future to determine if he is a danger to himself or the community at large.
