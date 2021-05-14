AMESBURY — A 70-year-old truck driver from Maine was killed when his tractor-trailer rolled over on the ramp from Interstate 95 south to Route 110 Thursday night, according to police.
State troopers from the Newbury barracks responded at 10:15 p.m. Thursday and found the 2014 Freightliner on its side and the deceased driver, who was from Searsport, Maine. On Friday police identified him as Kenneth Green.
A preliminary investigation suggested excessive speed was a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
The crash investigation is being conducted by Troop A of the Massachushetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Amesbury police, the Amesbury and Newburyport fire departments and the Massachushetts Department of Transportation.