Truck rollover causes delays in Salem

SALEM, N.H. — A truck driver was injured Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle flipped over at Exit 2 on Interstate 93 south.
Contreras Tovalino, 58, of East Boston, Massachusetts, lost control of the box truck he was driving while trying to slow down for traffic in heavy rain about 1:18 p.m., injuring his arm, according to state police.
Tovalino was issued a summons for driving with an expired license, state police said.
First responders arrived to find the truck on its side and blocking the two right travel lanes next to the off-ramp, forcing traffic to pass only in the far left lane.
Tow trucks were brought in to upright the box truck, state police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that (Tovalino) was traveling at an unreasonable speed for the weather conditions and the weight of the truck,” state police said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at 603-666-3333 or Timothy.R.Repucci@dos.nh.gov.