Truck strikes I-93 overpass in Methuen, near NH border

METHUEN — An Interstate 93 overpass was struck and damaged by a truck traveling beneath it on Hampshire Road near the Salem, New Hampshire, border around 2 p.m. Monday.
The overpass appears to have suffered damage on the northbound side. Images from the scene show cracks in the cement. A truck can be seen lying on its side under the bridge.
Police Chief Joseph Solomon said the Massachusetts State Police were en route to check the highway itself and MassDOT inspectional services are responding, as well.
"We've closed the road as a safety precaution for now until the safety of the structure can be assessed," he said, referring to Hampshire Road.
The overpass is near the intersection with Garabedian Drive and Hampshire Road. Police are advising motorists to find alternative routes.
At this time, I-93 has not been shut down, Solomon said, but Hampshire Road will be closed for at least several hours from Cross Street to Garabedian Drive.
More details will be available soon on www.eagletribune.com