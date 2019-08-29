TSA screener appeals detention in sex abuse case

PEABODY — A now-former Transportation Security Administration screener at Logan Airport has appealed his detention on charges that he was trading alcohol, marijuana and Juul pods for sexual acts with 14- and 15-year-old girls.
Corey R. Chambers, who is facing charges including child rape, indecent assault and battery, child enticement, human trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, was ordered held without bail last Friday following a hearing in Peabody District Court, after a judge there concluded that there were no conditions she could set that would protect the victims or the public.
During a hearing Thursday, an attorney for Chambers, 25, of 34 Hideaway Lane, Methuen, asked Salem Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Karp to overrule the district court judge and release his client on conditions, including house arrest, while he awaits trial.
Joseph Simons, an attorney for Chambers, argued that the allegations against his client — offering underage girls alcohol, marijuana and Juul pods in exchange for letting him engage in various acts, including digitally raping one girl — "don't speak to his danger to the community as a whole."
"It's not as if he's out in public randomly harassing people," Simons argued.
But Karp, who did not immediately rule on the motion, did express some skepticism of Simons' argument during the hearing.
"With all due respect, Mr. Simons, you don't think sexually assaulting, allegedly sexually assaulting two girls, possibly three, in two communities, isn't posing a danger to society?" said the judge.
Simons said he believes there are conditions that could assure the safety of the girls, such as having Chambers live with his mother at their Methuen home, with no one but family allowed inside.
"This is a young man who has a lot of family support," Simons argued.
Chambers was arrested earlier this month after two girls, ages 14 and 15, disclosed that they had engaged with him on Snapchat, and made arrangements to meet him late at night, behind a school in Peabody and at a field in Haverhill.
Prosecutors say that their investigation is ongoing and that there may be additional girls who encountered Chambers.
Simons argued that his client, while working for the TSA at Logan Airport, dealt directly with up to 10,000 people a day as a passenger screener. "He was dealing with the general public and has had absolutely no issues there," Simons told the judge.
Prosecutor Meg Morrissey told Karp that the case has been assigned to a Superior Court prosecutor in the district attorney's office and is expected to be presented to a grand jury for indictment.
She also expressed concerns about the level of supervision available from Chambers' family, pointing to comments by his father and brother when police first spoke to them and asked if Chambers had a girlfriend.
“He has lots of girls, like friends with benefits,” police quoted the men as saying.
Karp said he wants to watch recorded interviews of both girls before ruling on the matter, but he indicated that he has some concerns.
"I'll tell you, to be frank, this alleged conduct is very troubling," Karp said, going on to call the alleged acts "very despicable" if true.
Chambers was hired by the TSA last year despite a juvenile record that includes an arrest for emailing a bomb threat to Medford High School in 2009, when he was 15, according to court records. That case was continued without a finding and later dismissed after Chambers performed community service.
He was fired immediately after his arrest July 17 while working at Logan Airport, a TSA spokeswoman said.