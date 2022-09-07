BOSTON — State Rep. Paul Tucker edged out James O’Shea in Tuesday's Democratic primary to replace outgoing Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
With 92% of the precincts counted, Tucker had an 8,000 vote lead with 55.2% of the ballots cast to O’Shea’s 44.8%, when the Associated Press called the race Wednesday morning.
Tucker said O'Shea "graciously" called him to concede the race shortly after it was called and said he is looking forward to taking over the DA's office.
"It's been a long eight months and we had so many people help us along the way," Tucker said. "This is an important job and I'm looking forward to getting some work done."
There are no Republican candidates in the race, so Tucker will be unopposed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
The race to replace Blodgett, a Democrat who has held the DA’s office for nearly 20 years, was largely framed around which candidate had more courtroom experience.
Tucker, 63, has touted his background as a former Salem police detective and chief and eight years as a Beacon Hill lawmaker, saying it has prepared him to take over as the region’s top state prosecutor.
Tucker, who was endorsed by Blodgett, has vowed to continue the office’s work on initiatives such as a juvenile jail diversion and programs for at-risk youth, to keep kids from getting caught up in the criminal justice system.
A licensed attorney for more than two decades — passing the bar in 2001 while still working as a Salem detective — Tucker has never practiced law.
Despite that, he argued his background as head of Salem’s detectives unit and later as chief more than made up for his lack of courtroom experience.
O’Shea, 50, made his first run for elected office by campaigning on his background as a criminal defense lawyer who has argued cases before federal and state judges on behalf of thousands of clients. He said the experience prepared him to take over the DA’s office.
His campaign slogan — “experience over politics” — was a swipe at Tucker’s lack of judicial experience.
O’Shea had pledged to push for reforms if elected, including the creation of an immigration division in the DA’s office for handling cases specifically involving immigrants, whom he says are underserved in the region.
He also called for expanding the use of technology in the DA’s office to upgrade cybersecurity, improve efficiency and streamline operations.
Once formally elected, Tucker will take over an office with a more than $12 million operating budget and a team of prosecutors and investigators who work on criminal and civil cases that come before the Eastern District, includes courthouses in Lawrence, Salem, Haverhill, Lynn, Newburyport, Peabody and Gloucester.
The DA’s job pays about $172,000 a year with benefits.
The open race to fill the Essex County DA’s office is a rare occurrence. Before Blodgett’s 20-year run, it was occupied by Democrat Kevin Burke, who also served six terms before stepping down.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.