Tuttle pleads guilty 2 years after N.H. rapes

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Eliezer Tuttle pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated felonious sexual assault and second-degree assault in exchange for a negotiated jail sentence.
The 20-year-old North Andover man has been incarcerated in New Hampshire for two years awaiting trial, which was pushed several times when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and eventually scheduled for later this month.
The trial was expected to last five days and include 25 witnesses, according to court paperwork.
Tuttle was arrested in February 2019 for raping a girl twice in the backseat of his car, first in Salem, New Hampshire, then later the same day in Epping. Court paperwork explains he could have been jailed 20 years for the initial charges.
Instead, his legal team and prosecutors agreed on 3 1/2 to 7 years in state prison with 739 days — about 2 years — of pretrial confinement credit.
Six months of the minimum sentence will be suspended if Tuttle completes sexual offender programming, meaning he could be freed after that.
If he is not on good behavior for 10 years, two more sentences — of 7 1/2 to 15 years, and 3 1/2 to 7 years — are on standby.
Records show that at the time of Tuttle’s arrest he was on probation for a separate incident involving the indecent assault of a classmate at North Andover High School.
At Tuesday’s court hearing, the victim in this case and her mother addressed Judge Daniel St. Hilaire but avoided speaking directly to Tuttle, whose name was not mentioned in their victim impact statements.
The Eagle-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault without their permission. St. Hilaire also told the women before speaking that they did not need to identify themselves by name.
According to the mother, her daughter has “already gone through so much in her life,” and has an impressive ability to persevere.
She described for the judge hospital visits, conversations with doctors and a rape kit in the days following the attack that continued to traumatize the teen.
“But she stood up for herself and all the other females who get taken advantage of,” the mother said.
According to police records, the victim went to Salem police Feb. 18, 2019, to say she was attacked by Tuttle the day before.
The girl said she first met Tuttle at the Mall at Rockingham Park before they made plans to go out to eat in Salem. Instead, she said Tuttle raped her twice in the back seat of his car.
Police wrote in a report that Tuttle held the girl down against her will and hindered her breathing.
The girl said after the Salem attack, Tuttle drove her to a movie theater in Epping, about a half-hour away, where she was attacked again, according to police.
In front of the judge Tuesday, she described the excitement of putting on her favorite outfit and makeup in preparation for her first-ever date. The violent events that followed, however, led her to classify Tuttle as a “serial rapist,” who she does not believe will “ever change.”
Over the last several years, two other North Andover High classmates have claimed Tuttle sexually assaulted them. Other than the case for which Tuttle was on probation, no charges were filed against him regarding the allegations.
Tuttle did not give a statement of his own during the plea and sentencing.
Attorney Nicole Reilly said on behalf of the Tuttle family, "They are glad that this chapter is over and they are looking forward to the future."