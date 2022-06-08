LAWRENCE — Brand new televisions and laptops were delivered Tuesday to families burned out of their Lawrence apartments right before Easter.
“It’s always good to put smiles on people’s faces,” said Alex Bromberg, president and co-founder of the The Kindness Collaborative, a local non-profit committed to good deeds and helping others in the Merrimack Valley.
Bromberg and Kelly Frazier, homeless coordinator for the city of Lawrence, worked together on the delivery of the televisions and laptops early Tuesday afternoon.
The items were given to families displaced on the night of Friday, April 15 when an 8-alarm fire swept through six Crosby Street buildings in Lawrence.
Some 73 people from 17 families were displaced by the inferno. As many as 100 firefighters from Lawrence and 30 other communities from the Merrimack Valley and beyond fought the wind-driven blaze.
The cause of the fire was listed as “undetermined,” according to investigators.
Bromberg said the 55-inch televisions for the families were donated by the Quercia family of Nashua. The Tek Collaborative of Amesbury, founded by Jeff Williams, donated the laptops, he said.
He said the televisions provide entertainment for the families as they get back on their feet. and the laptops help the displaced stay connected to “programs they need to get back on their feet,” he said.
Penske donated a truck to hold all the items for delivery as they have in the past with other Kindness Collaborative initiatives, he said.
Bromberg said it’s always fulfilling to respond to community needs.
“We did that today,” he said.
Debbie’s Treasure Chest and Heal Lawrence, other local non-profits that aid disaster victims, have also been instrumental in getting the fire victims back on their feet.
To arrange for drop off of items for the fire victims, contact Frazier, the Lawrence homeless coordinator, at 978-771-2855 or email her at Kelly.Frazier@cityoflawrence.com
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.