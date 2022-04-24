LAWRENCE — Twelve people were arrested at a “stash house” Thursday and charged with selling fentanyl and illegally possessing guns, according to state police.
The defendants were arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Friday and are being held without bail pending a hearing on May 2.
A search of the “stash house” in Lawrence resulted in the seizure of approximately 4.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, five handguns, one rifle, seven large-capacity magazines and ammunition, according to a press release.
All 12 suspects are from Lawrence and have been charged with at least one count of trafficking in fentanyl — 200 grams or more — possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm without FID card, improper storage of a firearm, possession of ammunition without FID card and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.
The defendants are identified as: Jordany Miguel Romero, 34; Jorge Luis Guzman Alvarez, 27; Modesto Reyes Alvarez, 33; Wilton Manuel Vittini Gonzalez, 27; Osiris Alexander Rodriguez Guzman, 28; Eduardo Alvarez Rodriguez, 28; Freddy Antonio Baez Nova, 39; Luis Alfredo Lara Ruiz, 28; Angel Sebastian Guerrero Sanquintin, 26; Julio Calderon-Colon, 40; Henry Alexander Guerrero, 30; and, Manuel Alejandro Lara Ruiz, 31.
Manuel Alejandro Lara Ruiz has also been charged with trafficking in fentanyl — 100 grams or more — and trafficking in fentanyl — 36 grams or more — in addition to the other six charges.
The charges come as the result of an investigation by Attorney General Maura Healey’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force, which was created in 2016 using a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services Anti-Heroin Task Force. The organization has since been augmented with a nearly $3 million grant in 2018, a $2.6 million grant in 2019, and a $3.8 million grant in 2021. Since its inception the task force has seized more than 400 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl and arrested more than 530 suspects.
Thursday’s arrests were the result of a joint state, local and federal investigation.
