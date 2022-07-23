METHUEN — One firefighter was injured following an attic fire in a home under construction on Redgate Drive Saturday afternoon.
Deputy Fire Chief Richard Aziz said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but was originally discovered when smoke was seen filling the attic by someone working on renovating the house.
One firefighter went to the hospital with a burn on his neck, but Aziz said there were no other injuries.
Upon checking the attic, Aziz said the person who had first seen the smoke attempted to put the fire out himself.
“He got a bucket of water and was trying to extinguish the fire by throwing water at it, and it just wasn’t enough to extinguish the fire so one of the neighbors called 911 and fire operations proceeded at that time,” Aziz said.
Aziz said the fire began at around 4:10 p.m. and was put out at around 4:50 p.m.
The damage is estimated at $40,000, he said.
The fire was categorized as two-alarm due to the heat of day, said Aziz. It was in the high-90s Saturday in Methuen.
Aziz said there is currently no one living in the house as it was recently purchased and is undergoing remodeling.
