PELHAM — Homeowners stopped a car theft in progress on Jan. 15 just after 9 p.m., according to a statement by Pelham police.
Police arrested Carolyn Eaton, 24, of Cambridge and David Abichaker, 28, of Roslindale at a Plaistow home Friday night.
Eaton was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. She was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned at Hillsborough Superior Court on Jan. 19. Abichaker was charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. He was released and will be arraigned at Salem District Court on Feb. 8.
Police say the son of the Pelham homeowner first discovered Eaton and Abichaker just after 9 p.m. when he was driving past his father's house. Then his father and a neighbor helped surround the car.
When police got to the home, the residents, who were armed but didn't have their weapons drawn, had blocked Eaton and Abichaker into the driveway, Pelham police said.
Eaton and Abichaker were in a 2018 Honda Civic that was boxed into the driveway by the residents' cars where they sat for hours, according to the police. Just after 11 p.m. Abichaker attempted to jump into the driver's seat and drive away, but was hit by police with a stun gun, according to the statement.
New Hampshire State Police and the Salem Police Department helped respond to the situation.