LAWRENCE — Sixteen pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamines with a street value around $275,000 were seized Wednesday morning during a raid of two city apartments, authorities said.
Two Lawrence residents were arrested on drug trafficking charges and two guns were also recovered, according to a statement released by Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Acting Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Michael McCarthy.
Vincent Cahalane, 36, of 20 Bellevue St., Lawrence, was arrested and charged with numerous firearms offenses, as well as trafficking 200 or more grams of Class A drugs (fentanyl), 200 or more grams Class B drugs (cocaine) and an additional 200 or more grams of Class B drugs (methamphetamine), Tucker said.
Mariah Lasalle, 23, of 2 Thorndike St., was charged with trafficking 10-plus grams of Class A drugs (fentanyl) and 36-plus grams Class B drugs (methamphetamine), police said.
Both pleaded not guilty during their arraignment Wednesday in Lawrence District Court. Cahalane was ordered held without bail while Lasalle was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail.
In May, state troopers assigned to Tucker's office began investigating a suspected fentanyl pill distribution network in the Lawrence/Methuen area.
Cahalane and Lasalle were identified as targets and on Wednesday morning, authorities simultaneously raided their respective apartments, according to the joint statement.
In Cahalane’s apartment, investigators reported finding two firearms, ammunition, bags of white powder and over 10,000 blue and orange pills believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine.
In Lasalle’s apartment, investigators located a smaller amount of blue and orange pills. All told, the suspected narcotics weighed between six and seven kilos, according to authorities.
The investigation and raids were conducted by troopers assigned to Tucker's office, the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Lawrence Police Department detectives and investigators from the federal Department of Homeland Security.
