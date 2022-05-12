ANDOVER -- A late night Wednesday crash on Lowell Street, involving an SUV, sedan and motorcycle left the drivers of the sedan and motorcycle injured, according to Andover Police Department spokesman Lt. Eddie Guy.
The male motorcyclist was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and then to the Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.
The female driver of the sedan was transported to Saints Memorial Hospital in Lowell.
The condition of the SUV driver was unknown as of Thursday afternoon.
"A preliminary investigation determined the SUV crossed the centerline into the path of the sedan." Guy said. "The sedan swerved to the left to avoid the SUV. The two vehicles collided. The SUV then crashed into the motorcycle."
There were no other occupants in either the sedan or SUV.
The crash remains under investigation by Andover Police and Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
