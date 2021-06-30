NORTH ANDOVER — A 21-year-old male was Medflighted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston on Wednesday, following a two-vehicle crash at 3:30 p.m. on Route 114 in North Andover, according to Sergeant Sean Daley of the North Andover Police Department.
A 52-year-old male was also transported by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital following the crash, which occurred a quarter mile west of the turnoff to Harold Parker State Forest and involved a Ford F-250 and a Honda CR-V.
"The accident is under investigation," Daley said.