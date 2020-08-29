LAWRENCE — Two Lawrence brothers were indicted Thursday in federal court in Boston on fentanyl distribution charges.
Guillermo Aybar-Guerrero, 28, and Luis Aybar-Guerrero, 24, were indicted on one count each of conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count each of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
The two, who are originally from the Dominican Republic, were previously charged in criminal complaints and arrested in June, Lelling said.
According to charging documents, investigators conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl from Guillermo on June 10 and 17. On June 25, investigators set up a third controlled purchase, at which time Guillermo was arrested in possession of approximately 30 grams of suspected fentanyl.
It is alleged that Guillermo retrieved these 30 grams of fentanyl from his brother, Luis. A search of Luis’ residence resulted in the seizure of an additional 263 grams of fentanyl as well as a scale, baggies and other drug-distribution paraphernalia, Lelling said.
The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute of 40 grams or more of fentanyl carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison; at least four years of supervised release and a fine of $5 million, Lelling said.
Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Lelling, along with Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division made the announcement. The case is being prosecuted by Lelling’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit.