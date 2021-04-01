METHUEN — Two local firefighters graduated recently from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.
Methuen Firefighters Jared LeBlanc and Michael Bodenrader completed the 10-week curriculum that included online learning due to COVID-19 as well as some in-school training, "ensuring plenty of practical skill experience on-campus with instructors," according to a statement from the department.
The December graduation ceremony took place at the Department of Fire Services in Stow, Massachusetts. Class No. 287 featured 18 graduates from 10 fire departments including Methuen.
LeBlanc and Bodenrader have met the national standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001 and are certified to the level of Firefighter I and II, and Hazardous Materials First Responder Operational Level by the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, which is accredited by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications.
Fire Chief Tim Sheehy said the two graduates forged ahead with their studies and their training despite the pandemic.
“We are very proud of Firefighters LeBlanc and Bodenrader," Sheehy said. "This past year’s work and curriculum at the Academy were especially challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our graduates showed great dedication and focus to accomplish their goals.”
Fire Department Communications Director John Molori said Bodenrader has been a member of the department since October 2019 while LeBlanc has been on board since August 2019.
He said that while they were considered regular firefighters before they attended the academy, their roles in the department were restricted to EMT services, dispatch and other jobs.
With their new designation, they can now respond to fire calls and all other calls expected for regular firefighters.