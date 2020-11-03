METHUEN — Twenty-seven City Hall employees and poll workers were tested Monday and three came up positive for COVID-19, Mayor Neil Perry said Tuesday.
One person tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, leading to the additional tests Monday. Perry would not reveal the name of the person who tested positive on Sunday, citing privacy issues, but several reports indicate it was someone in the city clerk's office.
Once word about the Sunday positive test got out, Perry initiated a widespread testing protocol that led to three more positive tests, including two City Hall employees and one, part-time poll worker, Perry said.
As part of the 27 tested, he said, two of them were close contacts and one of them tested positive. In addition to the people who tested positive, the close contacts have also been quarantined, he said.
Several city councilors said Tuesday they have not been informed about the latest positive test results.
They learned about the initial positive test when they got an email Monday from City Solicitor Richard D'Agostino, who said he was in quarantine as a result of being exposed to the person who tested positive over the weekend.
He didn't say who it was who had exposed him to the virus.
"I was in my office at City Hall when that employee came in to discuss a legal issue," D'Agostino said in the email to councilors. "Carmen Ortega (legal assistant) and Peter McQuillan (acting assistant city solicitor) were also present. I reported this to the Human Resources Department and have been instructed to go for a coronavirus test at 3 p.m. today (Monday)."
D'Agostino said Tuesday he tested negative for the virus.
"The one day I went to City Hall," D'Agostino said. "I've been working from home since March."
It is not known whether Ortega and McQuillan have been tested.
Later, Perry also sent the City Council an email with few details about a city employee who tested positive for COVID-19.
It was D'Agostino's email that set off alarm bells among city councilors, said City Council President James McCarty.
"It created a frenzy," he said, prompting him to cancel Monday night's City Council meeting and reschedule it to a Zoom call Wednesday night.
City Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio said Tuesday that his concern was about the safety of city workers, volunteers and poll workers — "not just during elections, but during every event. The health and safety of workers is my priority."
City Councilor Joel Faretra said on Tuesday that he hopes the virus doesn't continue to spread.
"We had one positive over the weekend and three more today (Tuesday)," he said. "It will probably keep spreading. I'd like to see City Hall closed and deep-cleaned."
City Hall was open for some staff on Tuesday but was only open to the public by appointment only. All polls were open for voting.