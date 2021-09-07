LAWRENCE -- All five were invited but just two candidates for Lawrence mayor showed up Tuesday night at an informational forum about the race.
Interim Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, who is running for re-election, and challenger Vilma Martinez-Dominguez, told voters about themselves and their views in a bilingual "Meet The Candidates" forum sponsored by The Lawrence Partnership.
Fellow candidates Brian DePena, William Lantigua and Doris Rodriguez did not attend the event held at Northern Essex Community College's 45 Franklin St. building.
Voters will narrow the field to two candidates in two weeks at the Sept. 21 preliminary election. The next mayor will be elected in the Nov. 2 final election.
During the forum, Vasquez and Martinez-Dominguez were asked to introduce themselves and answer questions about business growth, plans to improve city schools and their number one priority if elected mayor.
Martinez-Dominguez said recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and stabilizing family health and business was at the top of her list. Lawrence, similar to many other communities of color, has been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic. She said the city's vaccinations numbers are good but rates among residents aged 12 to 29 are still low.
Also, residents continue to face "financial and housing instability" due to COVID-19 and businesses are struggling - situations that need to be addressed, she said.
Vasquez answered the question similarly regarding his top priority, although he said it was difficult to pare down his focus to one issue.
He said COVID-19 continues to be a top priority and pointed to success with vaccinations so far: 75 percent of those who are eligible and 92 percent of the city's vulnerable population have been vaccinated.
Martinez-Dominguez, in her opening remarks, described Lawrence as the city where she raised her children and has worked and worshipped. Driving her run is "really a love for my city," she said.
"Lawrence needs a leader who understands our challenges and opportunities," she said.
Vasquez became interim mayor in late 2020 when former Mayor Dan Rivera left to work for the state. If formally elected mayor, Vasquez said he could hit the ground running and plans to work "tirelessly to improve the quality of life for all Lawrencians."
During the forum, Vasquez and Martinez-Dominguez both spoke in English and in Spanish.
The event was broadcas live through Facebook video streaming.
Rosario Ubiera-Minaya, executive director of Amplify Latinx, served as moderator of the event.
George Ramirez, excecutive director, said "The Lawrence Partnership is honored to host this candidate's forum. Community engagement is central to our mission."
He added the people of Lawrence "deserve a mayor who will champion their needs, who will strengthen their neighborhoods, their schools and the local economy."
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.