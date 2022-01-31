ANDOVER — Two teens driving home during the snowstorm Saturday made a serendipitous discovery – helping to save a 120-year-old house and its two occupants.
Ian Dalton, 14, and his brother, Graham, 17, were on their way to shovel out their mother’s house about 3 p.m. when they saw flames in the attic window of a home at 49 Summer St., said their mother, Julie Dalton.
Graham pulled to the side of the road and Ian jumped out and ran up to the house.
“I knocked on the door, and I said, ‘There’s a fire in attic,’” Ian recounted Saturday.
The elderly man and woman who live there – whose names were not available – didn’t know about the fire, so Ian yelled to his brother to call 911.
Then, Ian and the man went upstairs to check but as soon as they opened the attic door, they knew something was wrong.
“I went up with the homeowner but there was so much smoke, you couldn’t see anything,” Ian said.
As Graham flagged down the fire trucks, Ian got the elderly couple out of the house.
Fire Chief Mike Mansfield said if not for the teens, the house would have probably burned to the ground.
“When I talked to them, I told them how much we appreciated that they told the occupants about the fire and had the sense to call 911,” Mansfield said. “Their quick action saved the house.”
He said the house, while well-maintained, is 120 years old.
Mansfield said that upon arrival, firefighters stretched hoses to the upper floor, where they found that a bathroom ceiling fan caught fire.
“They were able to extinguish it in a couple of minutes with limited smoke and water damage,” Mansfield said, adding that the couple are able to continue living in the house.
He said fire departments from Lawrence, Tewksbury and North Andover covered the other stations while Andover firefighters responded to the home.
“It was a working fire,” he said, adding that fortunately there was a hydrant in front of the house. He said the snow did not create any problems.
Julie Dalton said she was “very proud” of her sons. Ian is a high school freshman and Graham is a senior. They are both on the hockey team, she said.
Ian said he and his brother stayed at the house for a couple of hours to make sure the two residents were OK.