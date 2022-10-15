METHUEN – Upperclassmen at Methuen High School have been given the opportunity to complete their first year of college while finishing high school.
The online early college program is part of the Commonwealth Collegiate Academy, recently launched by the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Francine Coston, UMass Lowell’s associate director of K-12 Early College Initiatives, and Kerri Johnston, dean of enrollment management, said 43 juniors and seniors enrolled in the program for the fall semester.
Courses are available at no cost as the program is funded by a $330,000 grant from the Richard and Susan Smith Family Foundation. According to the university’s website, undergraduate tuition for full-time students is usually $16,182 per year.
The objective of CCA is to encourage more first generation and low-income students to attend college. In addition to being just 14 miles from the university, it was determined that several Methuen High upperclassmen will likely be the first in their families to pursue a college degree.
By completing the program, students will receive 30 college credits, thus satisfying their freshman year requirements. For those students planning to attend college elsewhere, the credits they receive from UMass Lowell can be transferred to their school of choice.
The university is offering courses in areas such as ethics, business law, economics and forensics. Each UMass Lowell professor participating in the program will be partnered with a Methuen High School teacher.
“High school teachers are essential to preparing students for college and they know their students far better than we do,” said Joseph Hartman, vice chancellor of academic and student affairs. “We’re so grateful to partner with them and with high school guidance counselors to ease the transition to college, minimize costs and launch these students into their careers.”
Although there are 22 programs similar to CCA in Massachusetts, 80% of the state’s high school students are still without access to an early college program.
