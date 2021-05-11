UMass-Lowell grad from Methuen wins accolades for PPE printing

METHUEN -- Post-pandemic, a common question among friends is: What did you do during the COVID-19 lockdown?
Molly Teece, who grew up in Methuen, may have some serious bragging rights, as her answer to that question is pretty astonishing: The University of Massachusetts Lowell senior set up two 3D printers in her Lowell apartment and cranked out hundreds of pieces of personal protective equipment for frontline medical and social service workers.
In the early stages of the pandemic, plastic face shields were in short supply. Nurses, EMTs, firefighters and others were reusing the same equipment -- if they could find any at all.
Teece, a plastics engineering major who graduates Thursday, saw the need and decided to do something about it.
"I felt so helpless, sitting in my room," said Teece, whose parents are Paul and Justine and sister Erin, 19. "If I can't do anything, I have to do this."
Teece, who caught the 3D printing bug as a student at Central Catholic High School, was co-founder and president of the university's student-run 3D Printing Club.
One of her four roommates moved back to Minnesota as classes went online so Teece began using the extra room as a place to print shields as well as ear-savers – straps that wrap behind the wearer’s head to hold face masks in place and take pressure off the ears.
She had two printers in her apartment while two other officers from the group, David Barry and Ethan Chen, both from Nashua, New Hampshire, had two each in their apartments.
Between the three of them, they printed, produced and delivered more than 570 printed face shields and more than 1,470 ear-savers.
The trio raised money for materials and equipment through social media, ultimately delivering the essential items to recipients at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, Lowell General Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, among other locations, many in the Merrimack Valley.
Teece said one of the most difficult parts of the project, which she called "a huge undertaking," was finding out where the masks and ear-protectors were needed most. One resource she turned to was the Merrimack Valley Kindness Collaborative.
"I'd post on their Facebook page, and say, 'I have 200 face shields, does anyone need them?'" she recalled. "I got so many hits from that group. I'm a big supporter of what they do."
Melissa Marrama, one of the founders of the collaborative, had contacts with the Lazarus House, a shelter for homeless families that also has a soup kitchen and other services for low-income residents of the area.
"She was able to pick up face shields and drop them off for us," Teece said.
For her efforts -- and other projects she was involved in during her four years in school -- Teece will receive the Chancellor's Medal for Community Service during commencement on Thursday night.
"I did not expect to win, but I had a pretty good idea I'd likely get it," she said. "Everything we achieved through that PPE project was pretty significant."
She will be just one of seven students from the graduating class to receive the Community Service recognition.
Graduation is being held throughout the week, with bachelor’s and master’s degrees being bestowed in person via a series of brief, small ceremonies on Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14 at the Tsongas Center at in Lowell.
Even though she will receive her diploma along with many others this week, Teece's work seemingly is only just beginning.
Over the summer, she will work full-time for Opt Industries, a 3D printing start up from MIT Media Labs that is moving from Cambridge to new offices in Medford.
Teece is moving from Lowell to Somerville.
In August, she is moving again -- from the Boston area to Cupertino, California -- where she will take a paid internship with Apple's materials categorization lab, testing various materials used by Apple to see how they behave and whether they are suitable for use in the company's panoply of products.
After a year in California, Teece will return to the University of Massachusetts Lowell for a one-year master's degree program in — you guessed it — plastics engineering.
"My life is very crazy, but that's how I like things," she said.
After that, who knows, but it seems like the sky -- and beyond -- is limitless.
As the need for PPE's has diminished, the 3D printing of face shields and ear-savers has wound down and the printers handed over to the next group of 3D Printing Club members.
But the school is considering developing a 3D printing lounge so that work like Teece's can continue.
"Going forward, we are looking for more community-based projects like building prosthetics," she said. "Anything we can through 3D design work to keep helping people."